Home Nation

Health survey exposes lack of transparency in treatment at private hospitals 

The survey found that 83 per cent of patients selected private healthcare service providers, followed by trust hospitals (nine per cent) and government hospitals (eight per cent).

Published: 11th November 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

hospital

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Ashsishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most people who underwent non-emergency surgeries in private hospitals reported a lack of transparency on treatment costs and difficulty in identifying good healthcare service providers, according to a survey conducted in six cities, including Delhi and Chennai.

The survey, Surgical Care in India An insight of Patients’ Experience, conducted in the age groups of 20-40 years, said that non-availability of health insurance was also a concern among patients who were primarily middle-class, working in the private sector, as they bore the cost of surgical treatments as an out-of-pocket expense. 

Also, those covered under health insurance failed to utilise it due to limited coverage, said that the survey, jointly conducted by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), an NGO representing the digital services industry with over 400 Indian and multinational corporations as its members, and the Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF), a research and consulting organisation.

“The patients reported that they took monetary support from friends and relatives for the surgical treatment,” the survey said, adding that patients expressed the need to make surgeries affordable for all economic groups along with different modes of payment such as EMI options, credit systems, or monthly saving plans for elective surgeries,” the survey said.

The expenditure on treatment is two-fold for patients from other cities, who come to these metro cities for surgeries, as medical expenses with boarding/lodging expenses increase the financial burden on them. “Such patients demanded good surgical facilities in non-metro cities,” the survey said.

For the survey, 280 patients from six cities Delhi (NCR), Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad who took surgical treatment between the years 2019 to 2022 were interviewed. While 69 per cent were male, 31 per cent were women.

The survey found that 83 per cent of patients selected private healthcare service providers, followed by trust hospitals (nine per cent) and government hospitals (eight per cent).

Study on 280 patients from 6 major cities
For the survey, 280 patients from six cities Delhi (NCR), Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad who took surgical treatment between the years 2019 to 2022 were interviewed. While 69 per cent were male, 31 per cent were women

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
treatment costs healthcare service IAMAI BRIEF
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp