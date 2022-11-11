Home Nation

JD(U) appeals to BJP, other parties to not field candidate against Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri

The election has been necessitated due to the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP patriarch and one of the tallest socialist leaders of his time.

Dimple Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Janata Dal (United) on Friday appealed to the BJP and all other parties to not field candidates against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav in the Lok Sabha bypoll from Mainpuri as a mark of a "true tribute" to Mulayam Singh Yadav, who represented the seat.

The election is scheduled for December 5.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was a big leaders of farmers and the working class, and that his contribution was acknowledged by leaders from various parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We appeal to all parties, including the BJP and the BSP, to not contest the election and support Dimple Yadav. This will be a true tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav," he said, adding that his party has extended its support to her.

