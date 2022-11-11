Home Nation

JeM terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kapren area of Shopian district in the early hours of Friday, a police official said.

Published: 11th November 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu.

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A foreign Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The militant has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, they said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kapren area of Shopian district in the early hours of Friday, a police official said.

"One FT of JeM #terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @Hanees who was active in #Kulgam-#Shopian area. Search is still going on," ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohammad militant killed encounter Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp