JNU clash: Delhi Police register two separate FIRs

A few purported video clips were circulated on social media that showed some students with sticks running on the campus.

Published: 11th November 2022 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with a scuffle that broke out between two groups of students on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, officials said on Friday.

Police had said that two students were injured in Thursday's clash, while university sources claimed only one student suffered injuries.

The scuffle near the Narmada Hostel was a fallout of events that unfolded at a birthday party on Wednesday, the sources said earlier.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, "On the complaint of JNU student Nishant Nagar, a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered."

 He further added that on the complaint of another JNU student Kartik, a second FIR under similar sections has been registered in Vasant Kunj North police station and further investigation is underway.

In one of the videos, masked students were seen with sticks. One of the students was wearing a JNU sweatshirt. Police said they will verify the authenticity of the videos circulating on social media.

Both university sources and the police had said no political groups were involved in the fight.

In recent years, the university has witnessed several instances of violence involving Left-affiliated student outfits and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

In April this year, two groups of students clashed at the Kaveri Hostel allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami.

On January 5, 2020, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

