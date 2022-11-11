Home Nation

Land grabbing case: 7 policemen among 31 booked in Uttar Pradesh

Police, cops

BHADOHI: Thirty-one people including seven policemen have been booked in connection with a land-grabbing case on the directions of a local court, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar on Friday said the matter pertains to Jodhpur village.

Qamaruddin had moved a petition in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sabiha Khatoon six months ago, and the court directed to register a case against 31 persons including seven policemen.

The petitioner claimed in the land dispute with Rama Shankar Sharma of the same village, Sharma along with other villagers tried to grab that land, and also beat up his family members, he said.

In his complaint, Qamaruddin alleged that when his family reached the police station to register a complaint, the policemen allegedly hurled abuses at them, the SP said.

The accused policemen were identified as the current circle officer of Gyanpur Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Pandey (who was the then SHO of Suryava police station), sub-inspector Parshuram Yadav, constables Manish, Ashutosh, Munesh, Pradeep and Ghanshyam, he said.

A case was registered on Thursday under sections of the Indian Penal Code including 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

The SP said the matter is being investigated.

