Madhya Pradesh: Freedom fighter Raghuveer Charan Sharma dies at 99

Collector Uma Shankar Bhargava said Sharma's last rites will be performed later in the day and the administration will accord him a guard of honour as per protocol.

Published: 11th November 2022 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

VIDISHA: Noted freedom fighter Raghuveer Charan Sharma died at the government medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said on Friday.

Sharma, 99, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday, the official said. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, but was living alone, a social worker said.

Sharma had donated Rs 25 lakh from the honorarium he had received to install statues of great leaders in the city and had established Shaheed Jyoti Stambh and Hindi Bhawan in Vidisha.

Collector Uma Shankar Bhargava said Sharma's last rites will be performed later in the day and the administration will accord him a guard of honour as per protocol.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled Sharma's death and recalled his invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle and social sector.

