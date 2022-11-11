Home Nation

Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it

Thackeray is scheduled to join the foot march around 4 pm along with Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and Sena legislator Sachin Ahir, the Congress has said.

Published: 11th November 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NANDED: The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi continued on the fifth day of its Maharashtra leg in Nanded district on Friday and will later enter neighbouring Hingoli district, where Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray will take part in it.

Thackeray is scheduled to join the foot march around 4 pm along with Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and Sena legislator Sachin Ahir, the Congress has said.

The yatra that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 65th day on Friday.

It had reached Deglur in Maharashtra's Nanded from neighbouring Telangana on November 7 night and has been in the district for five days.

The yatra had taken the night halt at Vitthalrao Deshmukh Karyalay in Pimpalgaon Mahadev in Nanded's Ardhapur.

It resumed from Dabhad on the Nanded-Hingoli Road in Ardhapur on Friday morning. In the second half of the day, the yatra will resume from Choramba Phata and reach Hingoli at night.

After the yatra resumed around 6 am, Gandhi was greeted by the people on the road. The Congress leader met the local residents and interacted with them on the way. On Thursday evening, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Nanded.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and actor Sushant Singh were present there. Gandhi is scheduled to address his second public rally on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress's mass contact initiative, will traverse through 15 Assembly and 6 parliamentary constituencies in the state during its 14-day sojourn.

It will cover a distance of 382 kms across five districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi Maharashtra Shiv Sena Aaditya Thackeray
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp