Man kills girlfriend in MP resort, confesses to crime on Instagram video

Police said the accused uploaded a video of the victim lying in a pool of blood in the hotel room. However, he later deleted the video.

Published: 11th November 2022 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

JABALPUR (Madhya Pradesh): A man killed his 22-year-old girlfriend in a room in Mekhla resort under the jurisdiction of Tilwara police station limits of Jabalpur district on November 8, the police said on Friday.

The murder came to light after the key suspect in the case uploaded a video on social media, with the image of the victim lying in a pool of blood in a hotel room, with a message that he murdered her on the advise of his business partner.

The video was shared on the Instagram account of the victim on Friday, police said.

The victim was a resident of Barela, Jabalpur. 

The accused who identified himself as Abhijeet Patidar revealed in the video that he along with his partner runs a business in Patna. Abhijeet claimed that he and his partner had an affair with the woman. However, she allegedly extorted money to the tune of Rs 12 lakh from them and fled to Jabalpur. Following this, Abhijeet said, that his partner asked him to kill her.

Police said the accused uploaded a video of the victim lying in a pool of blood in the hotel room. However, he later deleted the video.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivesh Baghel said, "The preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had booked a room on November 6 at Mekhla resort. Going by the CCTV footage of the resort, he stayed alone in his room that night. The next day, the girl came to meet him at the resport in the afternoon and they ordered something to eat. After about an hour, the youth left the hotel alone after locking his room."

"On November 8, the hotel management found the room locked and broke the door open to find the woman lying lifeless. Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot. A case has been registered. Four special teams have been formed to investigate the case. A cyber team is also working on it. We will arrest the accused soon," he added.

