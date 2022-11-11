Home Nation

Man with religious tattoo in hand found unfit for central forces, moves Delhi High Court

He sought quashing of the results of the two examinations and that he be appointed to the post.

Published: 11th November 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man who was declared unfit for recruitment by the Central Armed Police Forces, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other forces for having a "religious tattoo" on the dorsum of his right hand has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the authorities' decision.

The counsel for the authorities opposed the plea saying that the right arm is the saluting hand and this tattoo was not permissible under the relevant guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The court, which was told by the petitioner that he was willing to remove the tattoo by minor laser surgery, noted the detailed medical examination and the review medical examination showed there were no other defects found in him.

It disposed of the petition by giving liberty to the man to appear before the new medical board constituted by the authorities after the removal of the tattoo.

"Keeping in view the aforesaid position as well as in the interest of justice, we hereby dispose of the present petition by giving liberty to the petitioner to appear before the freshly constituted medical board of the respondents after two weeks from today after having the tattoo in the dorsum of the right hand removed," the court said.

"In case the petitioner is found fit by the said medical board, the respondents shall further process the selection of petitioner for the post in question in accordance with the law," a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Saurabh Banerjee said in its order.

The petitioner submitted that he was found unfit in the detailed medical examination held on September 28 and thereafter, in review medical examination on September 29 for the post of constable (general duty) in Central Armed Police Forces, NIA, SSF and Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 on the ground that he has a religious tattoo marks on the dorsum of the right hand which was not permissible.

He sought quashing of the results of the two examinations and that he be appointed to the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Armed Police Forces recruitment (NIA religious tattoo
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp