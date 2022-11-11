Supreme Court to form bench today for Gyanvapi hearing

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has agreed to set up a bench on Friday to consider the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case in which the Hindu side has sought extension of an order related to protection of an area where a “Shivling” was found in Gyanvapi premises.

The top court, on May 17, had passed an interim order directing protection of the area inside Gyanvapi premises at Varanasi. The bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud, Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala agreed to consider the same pursuant to the submission made by advocate Vishnu Jain appearing for the Hindu devotees who argued that the protection was ending on November 12.

Referring to the May 17 order wherein the SC had directed for extension of its order protecting the area around Shivling for eight weeks, Jain said, “The interim order is expiring on Nov 12. The application under Order VII Rule XI (rejection of plaintiff) was rejected and they (Muslim side) have filed review

before the Allahabad HC.

The order is of May 17. That’s why urgency.” Considering Jain’s contention, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “We will constitute a bench at 3 pm tomorrow.” On May 17, 2022 a three judge bench had directed the District Magistrate to ensure that the place inside the Mosque where “Shivling” is stated to have been found is protected. It had also ordered that this would however not restrict the right of Muslims to offer Namaz and religious observances.

On May 20, the bench while extending its May 17 order for eight weeks had transferred the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi. It had asked the District judge to decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) Varanasi.

Also in top court

No urgent hearing on stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent listing of the petition seeking to issue fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Urging the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala to list the petition, Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha submitted that stubble burning was causing air pollution in the capital. Considering Jha’s contention, bench asked him as to whether banning stubble burning could curb pollution alone.

Centre gets more time to reply on Ram Setu

The SC granted four weeks time to the Centre to file its response to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking a direction that the Ram Setu be declared a national heritage monument, asking why it was dragging its feet. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala was told by Swamy that it was a small matter where the Centre was supposed to either say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the submission.

Hearing on removal of enrochment near tomb

The SC agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the ongoing demolition of “unauthorised” structures built on government land around the tomb of Afzal Khan, the commander of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur, in Satara, Maharashtra. A bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala took note of the submission that the tomb of Afzal Khan, who was buried around 1659, was being demolished on the ground that it was illegal for being built on forest land.

