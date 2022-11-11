TMC invites comedian Vir Das to Kolkata after Bengaluru show cancelled over protests by right-wing groups
Das' monologue, "I come from two Indias" had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country.
Published: 11th November 2022 02:57 PM | Last Updated: 11th November 2022 02:57 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: TMC MP Derek O'Brien has invited stand-up comedian Vir Das to Kolkata, a day after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups.
The protesting groups alleged that the show, scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.
"Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let's get this going," the TMC's leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said in a tweet.
Hello @thevirdas— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 11, 2022
Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let’s get this going. https://t.co/P9taO0dewq
Das later uploaded a video on Twitter to deter any assumptions made about his content.
ALSO READ | Stand-up comedian Vir Das’ show cancelled as right-wingers protest
"I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience," Das tweeted.
I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience pic.twitter.com/NTT9T5cEq9— Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 10, 2022
Das' monologue, "I come from two Indias" had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country.