TMC invites comedian Vir Das to Kolkata after Bengaluru show cancelled over protests by right-wing groups 

Das' monologue, "I come from two Indias" had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country.

Published: 11th November 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Derek O'Brien has invited stand-up comedian Vir Das to Kolkata, a day after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups.

The protesting groups alleged that the show, scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

"Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let's get this going," the TMC's leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said in a tweet.

Das later uploaded a video on Twitter to deter any assumptions made about his content.

ALSO READ | Stand-up comedian Vir Das’ show cancelled as right-wingers protest

"I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience," Das tweeted.

Das' monologue, "I come from two Indias" had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country.

