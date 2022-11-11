Two Naga innovators make E-bike from scrap

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two self-taught innovators in Nagaland’s Noklak district on the Myanmar border have rustled up a battery-operated electric bike using mostly scrap. Except for a 250W battery, accelerator and some other items, everything used for making the bike is scrap.

Made under the initiative of ‘Innovative Noklak’ founded by Police Superintendent Pritpal Kaur, the bike was launched on Wednesday under the brand name of Wheels of Nagas, and on the theme of ‘Not Guns But Machines’. Kaur and District Magistrate Hiazu Meru were present at the event.

It was Kaur’s concept, given shape by her driver, P Khuming and a mechanic Tumong. In her words, both are excellent mechanics. Tumong shot to fame locally earlier by manufacturing a cooking-cum-drying machine, an oil expeller and other low-cost equipment.

The two innovators said that their dream has come true. “A few months ago, SP madam asked me if I could come up with an electric bike. I said I could put in the effort but I would need help. She arranged for a welding machine and sent her driver to assist me. I am happy that our efforts have paid off,” Tumong told this newspaper on Thursday.

Khuming said he was happy to be a part of the project. “I joined Tumong after being released by the SP madam. It was a great experience working on the project,” he said. Kaur, an IPS officer who is also a dentist, said the bike was made out of necessity. She said the state’s Special Secretary (Home) SR Saravanan had motivated her and the two innovators.

“Some people in Noklak make beautiful guns. Earlier, the farmers here would dry their large cardamom by burning firewood but the smoke took away its flavour and thus, its price. Then, Tumong came up with a low-cost machine and it is helping people tremendously,” Kaur said.

She recalled that the idea of asking him to manufacture an electric bike struck her after noting the hardship of people. The local residents have to travel for 15-16 hours to reach the state’s commercial hub Dimapur or state capital Kohima to buy a two-wheeler.

“I wanted them to make their own bikes. They are required to travel a long distance to buy a bike and the roads are bad. I am confident that they would improvise and come up with better models in the future,” Kaur said. The current bike is 4.6 ft long and 3.6 ft tall. It can carry load of around 120kg and moves under 25 kmph.

Kaur said that this innovation would promote entrepreneurship and give a livelihood option to the youth of Noklak. “This will reduce pollution and generate jobs. They will get a market in the adjoining districts,” Kaur said. Saying that there is no dearth of talent among Noklak youth, Meru added that the e-bike would motivate everyone.



