UNHRC working group reviews India's national report on human rights

The delegation led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta includes senior officials from various ministries and the NITI Aaayog, along with the vice-chancellor of the National Law University.

Published: 11th November 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

UNHRC

The UN Human Rights Council chambers in Geneva (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is leading a Universal Periodic Review working group delegation at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The 41st session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) working group began on Monday and India's national report was reviewed on Thursday, the ministry said in a release.

The event will conclude on November 18.

The delegation includes senior officials from various ministries and the NITI Aaayog, along with the vice-chancellor of the National Law University.

India's national report, outlining the steps taken to protect and promote human rights, was submitted on August 5, the ministry said.

Under UPR, member states review the human rights performance of fellow members, it said.

Besides reinforcing the centrality of member states in fulfilling their human rights obligations, the UPR places importance on dialogue and cooperation and has emerged as one of the most successful human rights mechanisms, it added.

"India has actively participated in the review of other states and we welcome the fact that 133 member states have registered to engage in our peer review," the ministry said in its statement.

