UP court warns AAP leader Somnath Bharti for non-appearance

Bharti is accused of making indecent remarks about children born in government hospitals while touring Uttar Pradesh in January 2021, advocate Kalika Prasad Mishra said.

Published: 11th November 2022 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Somnath Bharti

AAP leader Somnath Bharti (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: A local court here has issued a warning to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Somnath Bharti for not appearing before it.

Jagdishpur resident Somnath Sahu, hurt by Bharti's comments, lodged a complaint against him on January 9, 2021, Mishra, the government advocate, said.

Mishra added that owing to Bharti's absence from the MP/MLA court here, the judge issued a warning to him on Thursday and fixed the next date of hearing for November 17.

