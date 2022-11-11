Home Nation

With PM being busy, V-P to visit Cambodia and attend ASEAN

This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and it is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s busy calender schedule, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit. He will be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Dhankhar will have bilateral meetings with Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen and other dignitaries at Phnom Penh. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and it is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

“The Vice President and ASEAN leaders will review the commemorative activities which are being held during the course of the year. They will also take stock of the progress made and exchange views on future course of the relationship. Important regional and international developments will also be discussed during the talks. This will be the first foreign visit of the Vice President,’’ said Saurabh Kumar, Secretary East in the Ministry of External Affairs.

