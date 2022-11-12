Big liquor, cash haul in Himachal & Gujarat ahead of polls

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made record seizures, including cash, liquor, precious metal, and gifts from poll-bound states Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat which were possibly to be used to influence electorates. In the hill state, the value of confiscated articles, including cash, stands at Rs 50.28 crore, which is five times higher than the value of seizures made during the previous elections in 2017. People in Himachal will vote today.

From Gujarat, where polling will take place in two phases on December 1 and December 5, total seizure so far is of Rs 71.88 crore. Within a few days of announcement of elections in the state, it had surpassed the seizures recorded duration of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in Assembly elections 2017, which was Rs 27.21 crore.

Though these are early days after the polls were announced in Gujarat, yet activity by the police has led to seizure of around 1.10 lakh litre of liquor worth Rs 3.86 crore so far, said the Commission. The Election Watchdog further said that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had also reported massive seizure amounting to Rs 64 crore of toys and accessories, which were being smuggled by way of ‘mis-declaration’ and by resorting to concealment in import cargo at Mundra Port. Two persons including the mastermind in the case have been arrested and further investigation is under progress.

The Investigation Wing of Income Tax Department, which is one of the main participating enforcement agencies, conducted raids at stone crushing units in 27 premises in Himachal Pradesh and adjoining states and seized a significant amount of cash. It also conducted search and seizure operations on manufacturers and traders of country liquor, wherein unaccounted cash was seized and discrepancies in stock and account keeping was observed. The comprehensive planning, reviews and follow-ups and active participation of enforcement agencies have led to record seizures in the ongoing Assembly elections in the states, said the Commission.

Further, if citizens become vigilant and use cVigil App more extensively, it would go a long way in curbing money power in the elections, it added.

