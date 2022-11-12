Home Nation

Congress plays safe, ties up with NCP in Gujarat

The Congress also announced its second list of 46 candidates for the two-phase polls due Dec1 and 5 on Thursday. The party has fielded 21 of its sitting MLAs.

Published: 12th November 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  In a cautious move, the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP announced a pre-poll alliance for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Friday. The NCP will contest three of the 182 seats in the state. These three seats are currently held by the ruling BJP.

The Congress also announced its second list of 46 candidates for the two-phase polls due Dec1 and 5 on Thursday. The party has fielded 21 of its sitting MLAs. The second list also named four Muslim candidates, including sitting MLA from Wankaner Mohammad Javed Pirzada. The other three are Mamadbhai Jung Jat for the Absada seat, Suleman Patel for Vagra and Aslam Cyclewala for Surat East.

The Congress has announced candidates for 68 seats for the first phase, while nominations for 21 seats are awaited. State Congress chief Jagdish Thakor said the ally NCP will contest three seats -- Umreth (Anand district), Naroda (Ahmedabad), and Devgadh Baria (Dahod district).

“The Congress has decided to forge an alliance with those parties that were with us in the UPA-1 and 2 at the national level,” said Thakor while expressing confidence that the grand old party would return to power in the state by winning 125 seats.

Thakor said those who shared the party’s ideology and working to “save the Constitution” have come together against “fascist forces.” NCP’s state unit president Jayant Patel Boskey said the two allies would honestly work together. “I am thankful for the trust reposed in us by Congress. We will not do anything that will harm the image of the NCP,” Jayant Patel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress NCP Sharad Pawar BJP Gujarat Assembly elections
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp