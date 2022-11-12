Home Nation

Economy fast-paced under PM Modi's rule, says Amit Shah

He said welfare schemes announced by the NDA government, including PM Awas Yojana for housing, and Swacch Bharat Abhiyan for the construction of toilets and free electricity were driving the growth.

Published: 12th November 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

AmitShah-PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the country witnessed fast-paced economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would achieve the USD 5-trillion economy goal by 2025.

He said welfare schemes announced by the NDA government, including PM Awas Yojana for housing, and Swacch Bharat Abhiyan for the construction of toilets and free electricity were driving the growth.

Shah was speaking during the 75th platinum jubilee celebrations of N Srinivasan-helmed The India Cements Ltd here.

Hailing the contribution of the cement maker to the country, Shah said the development of the country was based on its infrastructure and robust infrastructure is based on the quality of the cement used.

"India Cements has become one of the top cement companies in the country. It has also forayed into shipping, mining, infrastructure, sports and so on..." he said.

Shah noted that the company produces 15.5 million tonnes of cement through its 10 manufacturing facilities across the country.

"In the last eight years, the country has seen fast-paced economic growth. By 2025, India will become a USD 5-trillion economy, " he said.

To mark the occasion, Shah released a stamp to mark the 75th platinum jubilee celebrations of India Cements. Vice-chairman and managing director of the company N Srinivasan was present.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Bugganna Rajendranath Reddy and Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp