Gujarat polls: A day after list, rift in BJP over selection of candidates

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The first list of BJP candidates for Gujarat polls due December 1 and 5 seems to have stirred a hornet’s nest with several MLAs not finding a place showing signs of rebellion.

On Thursday, the party announced 160 candidates, and within hours, one former MLA and two multiple-terms legislators quit the party. Many dropped MLAs are reportedly planning to contest as independent.

The protest began by a muscleman and MLA from Vaghodia in Vadodra Madhu Shrivastav.

He is a six-term BJP MLA. He announced to fight as an independent candidate. Thereafter, two-term BJP legislator representing the Matar constituency in Kheda Kesarisinh Solanki joined AAP past midnight after he was denied the ticket.

On Thursday, Bayad BJP MLA Dhawal Singh Jhala had announced that he would contest as an independent. However, on Friday, he told the media that he was unsure what he would do. Party office-bearers in central Gujarat’s Padra, Karajan, and Bhavnagar’ Mahuva have already resigned. Analysts recall when the Patidar movement had started in 2007 and six Patidar legislators had resigned. “Since then this is the biggest protest of BJP MLAs,” said an analyst.

