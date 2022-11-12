Home Nation

Labourers hired for Modi's event in Bengaluru allege non-payment of dues

According to the police, the workers were hired to work at the venue of the statue on the premises of Bengaluru International Airport.

Published: 12th November 2022

Migrant Labourers

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Labourers who were hired to work for the unveiling of the 108-foot-tall statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 have lodged a police complaint alleging that they have not been paid their dues.

The complaint has been lodged by 40 labourers at Sidlaghatta police station in Chikkaballapur district against local BJP leader Nandeesh.

According to the police, the workers were hired to work at the venue of the statue on the premises of Bengaluru International Airport.

It has been alleged that Nandeesh had promised to pay Rs 500 to each worker, but offered to pay only Rs 100 after the completion of the programme.

The police are probing the matter.

