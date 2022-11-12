Lehnga not mehanga, Uttarakhand bride says it’s all over, calls off marriage

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The antics of brides and grooms are known to be unlimited. But this one went too far. A girl from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani refused to marry her fiancé because she did not get a ‘mehanga-lehnga’ (costly wedding attire).

Local reports said a girl from Rajpura area of Haldwani was already engaged. However, when she came to know that the lehenga that the groom side brought for her cost “only” R10,000, she threw a tantrum. The groom’s side said they had ordered a lehenga exclusively from Lucknow.

The matter reached the Kotwali police and after hours of heated arguments, a compromise was reached between the two warring parties. For both sides, it meant “all’s over” – marriage cancelled. Hectic efforts by police in Haldwani could not bring the two sides together. After arguments in the presence of two senior police officers, the two sides reached an agreement that it is better to go separate ways.

Reports said the marriage of the girl was fixed with a boy working in the medical profession from Ranikhet. The two got engaged in June. The wedding was to take place on November 5, for which cards were also printed and distributed.

All the preparations for the wedding were complete for the big day, November 5. However, when the girl saw the lehenga brought by the groom, she lost her cool and refused to marry the boy. The groom’s father reportedly went to the extent of giving the girl his ATM card to buy a lehenga of her choice. That too went in vain. Finally, the matter reached the police. But it remained unresolved.

