Lucknow Diary: Manpower boost for Noida airport project

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the upcoming project, Christoph Schnellmann, has expressed confidence over phase-I getting operational by the end of 2024.

By Namita Bajpai
In order to fast-track the phase-I construction work of the Noida International Airport to meet its 2024 deadline, the construction agency is set to scale up the man power by at least 5,000 workers at the Jewar site. Chief executive officer (CEO) of the upcoming project, Christoph Schnellmann, has expressed confidence over phase-I getting operational by the end of 2024. At present, with the deployment of 1,300 workers along with the supporting equipment, the construction of a runway, passenger terminal, parking bay, sewage treatment plant, roads, green spaces, and other infrastructure is going on simultaneously at the Jewar site.

British-era silver coins found under house
An antique treasure trove of 129 British-era silver coins saw light of the day yet again when a house was dug up at Bhim Nagar in Lucknow’s Yahiaganj recently. The matter was reported to the Archaeological Survey of India in order to ascertain the value of the coins. The silver coins were dating back to the British era. They will likely be handed over to the state archaeology wing or the museum authorities for display in the coin gallery section. Workers engaged in digging came across a pot buried in the soil. After unearthing the pot, they found silver coins in it. However, the cops said that the coins would be deposited in the state treasury after verification.

Yogi’s popularity put to test in Himachal
Giving a push to BJP’s prospects in Himachal Pradesh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath emphatically threw his weight behind the party by addressing a whirlwind of 16 rallies in a span of five days in the hill state where the Assembly polls is scheduled for Saturday. On the last day of campaign on Thursday, Yogi spoke at four public rallies obliging the candidates of his party as they wanted him to address rallies in their constituencies. Besides PM Modi, the ruling BJP has depended on Yogi’s campaign in the state. Yogi was in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Shimla and Bilaspur.  

