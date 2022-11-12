Home Nation

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad held for obstructing film screening

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former NCP minister Jitendra Awhad was arrested by Thane police on Friday for stalling Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev and allegedly forcing the audience to leave the cinema hall.
Jitendra Awhad on his social media said that he was called by the Thane police to collect the notice that was issued against him after he forced the audience to leave the theatre. “I told them that I will come and collect the notice at the Police station. Later, a senior police officer came and told me that he is under political pressure to arrest me,” the NCP MLA said.

“I raised my voice against the wrong, false and concocted portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Har Har Mahadev. I have not committed any crime, so I will not also seek bail. Let the court decide,” former NCP minister said. 

Ruta Awhad, spouse of Awhad, said that this is nothing but a political case. “My husband had not done anything wrong. We are not against the police, but there is political pressure to target and arrest him,” she said. Meanwhile, NCP workers and followers of Awhad assembled at the police station and protested against the arrest. Jayant Patil,state NCP president said that Awhad only raised his voice for the wrong depiction of Shivaji Maharaj, but police arrested him. 

“Incumbent Shinde-Fadnavis government should clarify whether they are - against or for - portraying the false history of ShivajiMaharaj. We will not tolerate the misleading history or his insult onhis land. We will fight and continue to oppose the act of the filmmaker andgovernment who would rather protect the film and arrest the people who are opposing it,” Patil said. NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said that Awhad is a fighter.  

“Awhad has not done anything wrong. He is a fighter. We are with him. But I am very surprised the Shide-Fadnavis government is not taking action against the people who made the movie based on false and misleading references, but arresting those raising their voice against it,” she said.

