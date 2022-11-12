Over century-old Bhopal junction granted 4-star certified ‘Eat Right’ station status

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India has granted the 4-star certified “Eat Right Station” status to 112-year-old Bhopal railway junction under West Central Railway. It will be the sixth such railway station in the country.

The FSSAI is the apex food regulatory body of India that works under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According an official statement issued on Friday by the Ministry of Railway, the “Eat Right Station” certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmark in providing safe and wholesome quality foods to passengers.

Other railway stations with “Eat Right Stations” certification in Indian Railways include the Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi), the Chhatrappati Shivaji Terminus and the Mumbai Central railway stations (both in Mumbai), the Vadodra Railway Station in Gujarat and the Chandigarh Railway Station in Punjab. The Ministry of Railway claims that the certification is part of the “Eat Right India” movement launched by the FSSAI on the country-wide scale to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable foods to all Indians.

The railway sources added that the Bhopal railway junction serves as connecting point for pilgrims from across Asia, who come to go to visit world famous “Stupa of Sanchi”, which is one of India’s oldest stone structures associated with the Buddhism. “This is one of the railway stations selected to be re-developed

as world class. It is disable-friendly also,” said a senior railway official.

The Bhopal railway junction is also credited with being the country’s first railway station to have a sanitary napkin vending machine named as “Happy Nari”. Besides, the railway station is also one of the ISO 9001: 2000 certified railway stations of India. It handles operations of more than 200 passing through and originating trains on daily frequencies.

