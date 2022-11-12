Home Nation

Over century-old Bhopal junction granted 4-star certified ‘Eat Right’ station status

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India has granted the 4-star certified “Eat Right Station” status to 112-year-old Bhopal railway junction under West Central Railway.

Published: 12th November 2022 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India has granted the 4-star certified “Eat Right Station” status to 112-year-old Bhopal railway junction under West Central Railway. It will be the sixth such railway station in the country. 

The FSSAI is the apex food regulatory body of India that works under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According an official statement issued on Friday by the Ministry of Railway, the “Eat Right Station” certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmark in providing safe and wholesome quality foods to passengers.

Other railway stations with  “Eat Right  Stations” certification in Indian Railways include the Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi), the Chhatrappati Shivaji Terminus and the Mumbai Central railway stations (both in Mumbai), the Vadodra Railway Station in Gujarat and the Chandigarh Railway Station in Punjab. The Ministry of Railway claims that the certification is part of the “Eat Right India” movement launched by the FSSAI on the country-wide scale to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable foods to all Indians.

The railway sources added that the Bhopal railway junction serves as connecting point for pilgrims from across Asia, who come to go to visit world famous “Stupa of Sanchi”, which is one of India’s oldest stone structures associated with the Buddhism. “This is one of the railway stations selected to be re-developed 
as world class. It is disable-friendly also,” said a senior railway official.

The Bhopal railway junction is also credited with being the country’s first railway station to have a sanitary napkin vending machine named as “Happy Nari”. Besides, the railway station is also one of the ISO 9001: 2000 certified railway stations of India. It handles operations of more than 200 passing through and originating trains on daily frequencies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eat Right Station Bhopal railway junction West Central Railway
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp