Punjab jail officer held for supplying phones, drugs

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Friday arrested an additional superintendent of the Central Jail at Ferozepur for allegedly supplying mobile phones and drugs to the prisoners. The officer has been identified as Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal. A case under NDPS Act, Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Prisons Act has been registered against the official. With this, the police have arrested three jail officials in a similar case.

Recently, another additional superintendent and an assistant superintendent of the jail department were arrested by the state police. Apart from this, departmental action on 32 officials, mostly warders and head warders, is going on.

This year, so far more than 4,000 mobile phones have been recovered from the jails across Punjab and around 10 jail officials, including two doctors posted as medical officers Ferozepur and Amritsar Central Jails have been booked or arrested. Last year, at least 300 mobiles were recovered from Ferozepur jail alone.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Ferozepur, Surinder Lamba said that the police got an input that Dhariwal was allegedly providing mobile phones and drugs to prisoners with the help of jail staff.

About a month ago, he provided five mobile phones to terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

