Reliance Industries to develop state’s first multi-modal logistics park in Chennai

Published: 12th November 2022 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).(Photo | www.ril.com)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s multi modal logistics park (MMPL) spreading over 184.27 acres will be developed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project in May.  

It is estimated to cater to 7.17 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) cargo in a period of 45 years. The government proposed to build 35 MMLPs at strategic locations to enable seamless freight movement across multiple modes, said officials.

The MMLP at Chennai will be developed in three phases with estimated developer investment of Rs 783 crore. Phase 1 development is targeted within two years; by 2025 leading to commercial operations.

