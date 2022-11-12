Home Nation

Setback to Ramdev pharmacy in Uttarakhand, five medicines banned

The action by the drug control section of the health department came after a complaint by KV Babu, a doctor from Kerala.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Uttarakhand’s Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority has ordered Divya Pharmacy, which manufactures Patanjali products, to stop production of five medicines,’citing “misleading advertisements.” Divya Pharmacy manufactures Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali products. These drugs are used in the treatment of blood pressure, diabetes, goiter, glaucoma and high cholesterol. 

The department has sent a notice to the pharmacy. It said misleading/objectionable advertisements should be immediately removed from the media space and the manufacture of these drugs should be stopped. The action by the drug control section of the health department came after a complaint by KV Babu, a doctor from Kerala.

He alleged repeated violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945. Babu sent the complaint to the State Licensing Authority via email on October 11. Divya Pharmacy spokesperson SK Tijarawala said that the department should corrects its mistake and takes action against the person involved in the “conspiracy”. 

“All products and medicines made by Patanjali are manufactured by completing legal procedures as per the prescribed standards. Patanjali’s pharmaceutical unit Divya Pharmacy is also an institution that manufactures medicines as per international standards with the highest research and quality of Ayurveda tradition.”

