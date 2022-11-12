Home Nation

UAPA charges against arrested PFI men in Bihar

According to sources, Bihar home department has asked the District Magistrate (DMs) to take action against seven PFI suspects on the basis of inputs provided by the Union Home Ministry.

Published: 12th November 2022

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar government has initiated action against members of the radical Islamic organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates following a directive from the Union Home Ministry. The Centre has already banned PFI for its alleged involvement in unlawful activities, which were prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. However, the state government has initiated action under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

According to sources, Bihar home department has asked the District Magistrate (DMs) to take action against seven PFI suspects on the basis of inputs provided by the Union Home Ministry.  The Union Home Ministry had written to state home secretary Amir Subhani for providing names, details of bank accounts and PAN numbers of the members.

Later, special secretary (home department) KS Anupam asked all district magistrates to initiate action against PFI suspects on the basis of these inputs. The Union Home Ministry’s undersecretary SP Choudhary had earlier sent the details of seven PFI suspects to the state chief secretary of Bihar Subhani, who subsequently asked the authorities concerned to book the seven suspects under UAPA.

Among seven suspects, four are from Darbhanga and one each from Araria, Sitamarhi and Madhubani. The PFI suspects have their bank accounts in these districts. “We have received a communique from the state home department to tighten the noose around PFI activists and its affiliates.

The inputs have been shared with SP asking him to take action accordingly,” said Araria DM Inayat Khan. NIA had conducted raids at the PFI members in Phulwarisharif locality in the state capital in September and arrested its three members.

Seven suspects
The DMs have been asked to take concrete step against PFI and its affiliates under Unlawful (Prevention) Activities Act. Among seven suspects, four are from Darbhanga and one each from Araria, Sitamarhi and Madhubani. 

