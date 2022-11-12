UP CM Yogi, cabinet colleagues to embark upon overseas tours from Nov 18

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath is all set to embark on an overseas tour along with his cabinet colleagues, including both the deputy CMs, to hold roadshows in 26 cities across 20 countries in the run-up to the 'UP Global Investors Summit' proposed to take place on February 10-12, 2023.

The state government has set a target of attracting an investment of around Rs 10 lakh crore during the global summit. As per the sources, CM Yogi, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other ministers will commence their tours abroad on November 18 which will continue till the third week of December.

In the US, all the 10 delegations of ministers would visit New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. In the United Kingdom, they would visit London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Eindhoven in the Netherlands and Paris in France.

The delegations further their tour to Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver in Canada, Rio De Janeiro in Brazil, Mexico City in Mexico, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Munich in Germany and Brussels in Belgium. Moreover, Sweden (Stockholm), Japan (Tokyo), South Korea (Seoul), Singapore, Thailand (Bangkok), Australia (Sydney), Mauritius (Port Louis), South Africa (Johannesburg) and Israel (Tel Aviv) are also on the list.

Sources claimed that CM Yogi would visit London, New York, Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco, to hold road shows. However, his dates are being finalised keeping in mind his proposed campaign trail in Gujarat.

About 16 ministers will either lead or accompany the various delegations. Finance minister Suresh Khanna is likely to be accompanied by the ministers. MSME Rakesh Sachan will leave for Dubai and Abu Dhabi and will remain there from December 1 to 5.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will lead delegations for Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Paris (France) from November 29 to December 5. Minister for information technology Yogesh Upadhyay is likely to accompany Maurya’s delegation.

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana will lead a delegation to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver (Canada) and Los Angeles (USA) from November 28 to December 5. Minister for animal husbandry Dharampal Singh will accompany this delegation. It will focus on investment in food processing, defence and aerospace, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, energy, venture capital, retail and automobile sectors.

The delegation led by Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak is likely to be in Mexico City (Mexico), Rio De Janeiro (Brazil) and Buenos Aires (Argentina) and focus on food processing, chemicals, logistics, retail, paper, construction and infrastructure. Minister for fisheries Sanjay Nishad will be part of this delegation.

Minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Nandi, to be accompanied by PWD minister Jitin Prasada, would lead a delegation to Munich (Germany), Brussels (Belgium) and Stockholm (Sweden) from December 7 to 15. Technical education minister Ashish Patel, accompanied by tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, will lead a delegation to Tokyo and Seoul from November 18 to 23.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, likely to be accompanied by the minister for urban development Arvind Kumar Sharma, will leave on a tour to Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand) and Sydney (Australia) on December 16 till December 22 with a focus on investment in IT and electronics, infrastructure, agriculture and food processing, logistics, dairy, healthcare, education and tourism etc.

Minister for industry Nand Gopal Nandi is likely to lead a delegation to be accompanied by the minister for labour Anil Rajbhar to Port Louis (Mauritius) and Johannesburg (South Africa) from December 15 to 20.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, accompanied by the minister for child welfare and nutrition Baby Rani Maurya, will lead a delegation to Tel Aviv (Israel) from November 23.

Moreover, officers of the chief minister’s secretariat and senior officers of additional chief secretary, principal secretary and secretary rank working in different departments will also accompany the delegations.

