Home Nation

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen nudges India to cut business ties with China, Russia

Addressing the media jointly with Yellen, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India and the US will look forward to strengthening bilateral ties with greater vigour.

Published: 12th November 2022 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen with FM Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen with FM Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking to nudge India to cut trade ties with China and Russia, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said it is high time the world moved away from doing business with “risky countries”. 

Pitching the concept of ‘friendshoring’, where countries will source their needs from those with shared values, she said: “For too long, countries around the world have been overly dependent on risky countries or a single source for critical inputs.

We are proactively deepening economic integration with trusted trading partners like India.” Meanwhile, in a separate development that could sweeten the pitch, the US Department of Treasury on Friday removed India from its Currency Monitoring List. India had been on the list for the last two years.

Yellen also noted that the while the Ukraine war has brought distress to the world economy with energy prices skyrocketing, the challenges from the conflict and supply strains have in fact brought India and the US closer together. India is an indispensable partner to the US, Yellen added.  

Addressing the media jointly with Yellen, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India and the US will look forward to strengthening bilateral ties with greater vigour. “We will continue to rely on close cooperation with the US to address the global economic challenges in a more coordinated manner and in strengthening multilateralism,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janet Yellen Nirmala Sitharaman US treasury secretary China Russia
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp