Home Nation

Bharat Jodo Yatra takes one-day break in Maha; to proceed to Washim on Nov 14 

The Congress's mass contact initiative will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

Published: 13th November 2022 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Supporters on the 66th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hingoli district. (Photo | Jairam Ramesh @ Twitter)

By PTI

HINGOLI: The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress took a one-day break in Maharashtra on Sunday and it will proceed from Kalamnuri in Hingoli district to Washim on Monday.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Kalamnuri on Saturday night, the sixth day of the yatra in Maharashtra, and said the message of the foot march led by him was that India cannot be divided and hatred would not be allowed to be spread.

The Congress leader had also targeted the state and Central governments over the shifting of mega projects like the Vedanta-Foxconn and the Tata Airbus from Maharashtra to poll-bound Gujarat.

The yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 66th day on Saturday and has so far covered 28 districts in six states.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary (communications ) Jairam Ramesh in a tweet on Saturday night said, "66th day of #BharatJodoYatra draws to a close in Hingoli district. The enthusiasm of people throughout the day was very heartwarming. Tragically, we lost our colleague Rajeev Satav who had represented Hingoli in LS to Covid last June (in 2021). He was in our thoughts. Tomorrow's a rest day."

The yatra, which has covered half of its total distance of 3,750 km, entered Maharashtra from neighbouring Telangana on November 7 night and has covered Nanded and Hingoli districts in the western state.

The Congress's mass contact initiative will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

It will pass through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir after spanning a distance of 3,570 km over nearly 150 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hingoli one-day break Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp