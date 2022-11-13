Home Nation

Congress releases fourth list of 9 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Published: 13th November 2022 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress released the fourth list of nine candidates for the Assembly polls in Gujarat where the party is seeking to oust the ruling BJP in the two-phased elections scheduled next month.

With the release of the nine candidates, the party has declared candidates for 104 seats so far.

Congress announced its first list on November 4, in which 43 candidates were announced. The second list consisting of 46 candidates was announced on November 10. A list of seven candidates was released on Friday, however, one was a replacement for the earlier announced candidate.

In the latest and fourth list of candidates released duly signed by the party's general secretary Mukul Wasnik, Malubhai Kandoria has been fielded from Dwarka, Mansinh Dodiya from Talala, Mahesh Makwana from Kodinar SC, Revatsinh Gohil from Bhavnagar Rural and Baldev Majibhai Solanki from Bhavnagar East.

Among other candidates on the list include Ramesh Mer from Botad, Sanjay Solanki from Jambusar, Jaykantbhai B Patel from Bharuch and Kishanbhai Vestabhai Patel from Dharampur ST.

The second list of candidates released includes Mamadbhai Jung Jat (Abdasa), Rajendersingh Jadeja (Mandvi), Arjanbhai Bhudia (Bhuj), Naushad Solanki (Dasada - SC), Kalpana Karamsibhai Makwana (Limbdi).

ALSO READ | BJP faces rebellion ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls; 5 leaders threaten to contest as independents

A total of three women leaders have found their way into the list which includes Kalpana Karamsibhai Makwana from Limbdi, Jermaben Sukhlal Vasava from Dediapada -ST, and Bharti Prakash Patel from Karanj.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Gujarat Assembly polls
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp