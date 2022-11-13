Himachal Pradesh saw 75.6 per cent voting

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Almost 75.6 per cent polling was recorded in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The state went for a single-phase election on Saturday. While 76.8 per cent of the total female electorate exercised their franchise, it was 72.4 per cent among men. The third gender poll percentage was 68.4 per cent.

In these elections more women exercised their franchise than men as 76.8 percent were women voters and 72.4 per cent men. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Congress have expressed confidence to form the next government.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, Maneesh Garg on Sunday said that poll percentage recorded through electronic voting machines was 74.6 per cent.

“Besides this, one per cent of postal ballots had been received already, taking the overall turnout to 75.6 per cent till now and nearly two per cent postal ballots are yet to be received."

The highest polling percentage of 85.25 per cent was reported from Doon assembly segment and the lowest polling percentage of 62.53 per cent was in Shimla.

