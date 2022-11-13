Home Nation

J&K's Apni Party slammed for 'forcibly gathering' people for stadium rally

The Apni Party rally which initially saw a good turnout, failed to hold people's interest, as many began to leave the venue even while party president Altaf Bukhari was addressing it.

Published: 13th November 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Apni Party was slammed by the local political parties on Saturday for "forcibly gathering" people for its rally in a stadium here after videos on social media showed the crowd leaving the venue while the event was still on.

Reacting to the videos, Democratic Azad Party leader Salman Nizami alleged that the people were "forcibly gathered in the stadium as if they were prisoners."

"By managing gatherings of people with money, they cannot win the hearts of people and will spoil the future of youngsters," he said.

Nizami said if people were "forced" to attend a rally, then how could the party claim it was a political rally.

"It clearly shows the rally was sponsored by BJP," said Nizami, who in September this year defected from Congress to join DAP, launched by Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"These money-power leaders only need chairs for their luxurious life but not for benefit of the people of Kashmir. Now, democracy by the people, for the people, has now changed into Democracy by the money, for the money, and of the money," he said.

National Conference alleged that people were lured with food to the rally, which ended in chaos.

"What the hell is going on? Why would you cage people when they want to leave? They are saying they were invited for food and tea. Anyway, seems like the event ended in absolute chaos for Apni Party," the party's social media cell chief Sarah Hayat Shah said on Twitter.

The Apni Party rally which initially saw a good turnout, failed to hold people's interest, as many began to leave the venue even while party president Altaf Bukhari was addressing it.

Many party leaders were reportedly seen trying to convince the crowd to stay back as they left in droves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apni Party rally
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp