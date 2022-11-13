Home Nation

LeT militants, handlers booked for threatening journalists online

TRF had issued an online threat to a few media houses in the valley "for their traitorous" acts and "nexus with fascist Indian regime.

Published: 13th November 2022 08:03 AM

Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | Express Illustartion)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police on Saturday filed a case against militants and handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one of its offshoots for sending threat letters to journalists in Kashmir.

"Case registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to Journalists & reporters based in Kashmir. FIR No.82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC in Shergari PS," Srinagar Police wrote on Twitter.

TRF or The Resistance Front, which is believed to be a shadow of the LeT outfit, had issued an online threat to a few media houses in the valley "for their traitorous" acts and "nexus with fascist Indian regime.

Comments

