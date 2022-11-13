Terrorists fire upon 2 migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

By ANI

ANANTNAG (Jammu and Kashmir): Two migrant labourers were fired upon by the terrorists in the Rakh-Momin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday, leaving them injured, police said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off," J-K Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

