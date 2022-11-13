Home Nation

Terrorists fire upon 2 migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Published: 13th November 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

The police have recovered an self-loadiing rifle and two AK-47 guns from the deceased.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

ANANTNAG (Jammu and Kashmir): Two migrant labourers were fired upon by the terrorists in the Rakh-Momin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday, leaving them injured, police said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off," J-K Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant labourers terrorists Anantnag
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp