'Very sorry for them,' Nalini Sriharan's message for Gandhis: Report

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, said that she felt sorry for the families of those who were killed in that blast.

"I am very sorry for them. We have spent so many years thinking about it, and we are sorry," Nalini Sriharan was quoted as saying by the NDTV in an exclusive interview when she was asked about her message for the Gandhis and families of those who were killed.

"They have lost their dear ones. I hope they will come out of that tragedy once for all, any time," she added. Nalini Sriharan's remarks came hours after she was released after spending 31 years in jail.

When asked if she planned to meet her daughter and settle in the UK Nalini Sriharan said she would, along with her husband, the report added.

The Supreme Court had ordered the release of Nalini and five others, who were convicted in the killing of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. They were released from prison on Saturday evening.

Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber while campaigning for an election in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur in May 1991 by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lankan group.

CHENNAI: Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, said that she felt sorry for the families of those who were killed in that blast. "I am very sorry for them. We have spent so many years thinking about it, and we are sorry," Nalini Sriharan was quoted as saying by the NDTV in an exclusive interview when she was asked about her message for the Gandhis and families of those who were killed. "They have lost their dear ones. I hope they will come out of that tragedy once for all, any time," she added. Nalini Sriharan's remarks came hours after she was released after spending 31 years in jail. When asked if she planned to meet her daughter and settle in the UK Nalini Sriharan said she would, along with her husband, the report added. The Supreme Court had ordered the release of Nalini and five others, who were convicted in the killing of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. They were released from prison on Saturday evening. Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber while campaigning for an election in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur in May 1991 by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lankan group.