Andamans all geared up for G20 curtain raiser

Published: 14th November 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 04:38 PM

G20

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Andamans is gearing up to host the curtain raiser event of the G20 (November 25-26) just before India assumes G20 Presidency. This is the largest multilateral event in India and the objective is to host an impeccable and “Uniquely Indian” G20.

The curtain raiser event in Andamans will be hosted by G20’s India coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, in Taj Exotica, Havelock Islands in Andamans, it is reliably learnt.

“There will be close to 40 people attending this two-day event. Those who will attend include mission heads of the G20 countries posted in India, independent invitees, and international organisations like the World Bank, ADB, IMF, UN that are present in India,’’ said sources.

India will also take over the G20 Presidency from December 1 to November 30, 2023. After assuming the G20 Presidency, over 200 meetings will be held across the country from ministerial level, sherpa level, working group (senior official), engagement groups, side events and seminars would be held across 56 venues. 

In each of these meetings, delegates from 40 countries and international organisations will be taking part.

The delegates will be responsible for making their own travel arrangements for international travel and travel to venue cities through domestic flights. A G20 Secretariat Control Room will be set up for monitoring.

Meanwhile, the first Sherpa meet after India assumes G20 Presidency will be in Udaipur (December 5th to 7th). This will be anchored by India’s Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, and delegates will be hosted in Taj Fatehprakash, The Leela Palace or Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

“Women in traditional Rajasthani attire will welcome delegates inside the arrival lounge of the airport for a traditional Indian welcome with tilak and mouli. On reaching the hotel the guests will be given a red carpet welcome. During one of the evenings Sherpas would be given Indian attire and assistance provided to wear them specially for wearing saris,’’ said sources.

Over 200 meetings to be held across country
In each of these meetings, delegates from 40 countries and international organisations will be taking part.

