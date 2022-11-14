Home Nation

Biggest haul in single day: 61 kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport

The incidence of gold smuggling has gone up, thanks to the recent hike in import duty on the precious metal and forecast by the bullion industry of rise in prices.

Published: 14th November 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

61 kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport

Customs sleuths at the Mumbai airport on Sunday claimed that 61 kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore were seized in different operations in a day, the highest single-day seizure at the airport. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Customs sleuths at the Mumbai airport on Sunday claimed that 61 kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore were seized in different operations in a day, the highest single-day seizure at the airport. According to the air intelligence unit (AUI) officials, this is the highest-value seizure by the customs wing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in a single day.

Seven travellers, five men and two women, were arrested in the seizures that were made on Friday.

In the first operation, four Indians returning from Tanzania were found carrying 1 kg gold bars, which were concealed in specially-designed belts with multiple pockets.

In another seizure, customs officials recovered 53 kg of UAE-made gold bars, worth Rs 28.17 crore, from the belts that the passengers had worn around their torso. The belts were handed over to the travellers by a Sudanese national at Doha airport during the transit time.

Moreover, the customs officials seized 8 kg of gold valued at Rs 3.88 crore from three passengers who had arrived from Dubai.

The four travellers were arrested and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a court.

As per the customs wing, the trio including two women was carrying gold dust in wax form. The gold was ingeniously concealed in the waistline of the jeans the travellers had worn. Here, one of the women was in her late 60s and was in a wheelchair.

The trio were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Detection of gold smuggling cases by Central agencies has increased by 85 per cent in 2022. A total of 69 cases of gold seizure was reported in the first six months of 2022 as against the 73 cases registered last year. The data was revealed in a report compiled by the Union Ministry of Finance, which was tabled in Parliament.

The incidence of gold smuggling has gone up, thanks to the recent hike in import duty on the precious metal and forecast by the bullion industry of rise in prices.

The Centre this year had announced a 5 per cent hike, from 7.5 to 12.5 per cent, in the basic customs duty on gold. Gold is mainly smuggled into India from the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and even the Thailand capital of Bangkok.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai airport gold seized Customs
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp