Blast on track of PM-flagged train near Udaipur

Railway sources said an explosion occurred on the tracks near Kewda Ki Naal before the Asarwa-Udaipur Express train was to pass through it.

Police personnel investigate after an explosion on Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track in Udaipur. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a possible case of sabotage, explosives went off on a railway track near Udaipur, Rajasthan hours before the recently-inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express train was to pass through it on Sunday.

The Asarwa-Udaipur Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ahmedabad on October 31. Railway sources said an explosion occurred on the tracks near Kewda Ki Naal before the train was to pass through it.

On being altered by local residents, railway officials rushed to the spot and found explosive substances on the track. Soon, trains were halted at Dingarpur. “Had the local residents not alerted us, a major train mishap would have occurred,” a railway official said.

Reacting to the incident, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, teams of Anti-Terrorism Squad, National Investigation Agency and Railway Protection Force are on the spot. “We have our best on the spot. Whoever has done this kind of destructive activities would severely be punished. The team to restore the bridge is ready on the site and traffic will resume as soon as possible,” the railway minister said.

Superintendent of Police (Udaipur) Vikas Sharma said all angles, including sabotage, are being probed.

