CBSE terms viral Class 10, 12 exam datesheet fake, says schedule soon

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing the exam datesheet of Class 12, 10 soon, but the one circulating on social media is fake, according to officials.“We have not announced the dateshet yet,” an official said. “The one circulating on social media is fake.”

Though there was no official confirmation, official sources said the datesheet will be announced this month and will be available on the official website – cbse.gov.in. The CBSE has already confirmed the date of next year’s exams. It has said that the CBSE board exams 2023 will begin on February 15.

This year, CBSE has gone back to its conventional method of conducting the examination only once. Last year, the board held the exam twice – first in November-December and second in May-June — due to the pandemic.

The exams will be held in two shifts morning and afternoon shifts. According to the ‘fake’ datesheet circulating on social media, and which has gone viral, the board exams will begin from February 15 and the first exam has been listed as English Elective. The datesheet mentions that the exam will end on April 9.

CBSE has already released sample papers for the aspirants preparing for the board exams. The Class 10 and Class 12, subject-wise sample papers are available on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

The board has also released the marking scheme. The CBSE has also told aspirants to keep a check on its website for all exam-related information.

