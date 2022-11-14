Home Nation

Collegium system here to stay, says retired CJI UU Lalit

In an interaction with the media at his residence, he said that if the government wants to introduce the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) bill again, it is their prerogative.

Published: 14th November 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

CJI_UU_Lalit

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Uday Umesh Lalit speaks during a farewell ceremony organised for him at Supreme Court in New Delhi on November 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after demitting office as the 49th Chief Justice of India, U U Lalit on Sunday stood by the collegium system of judges appointing judges, saying it is here to stay. “In my opinion, the collegium system is the best. It has proved to have worked effectively. Collegium system is here to stay. We need to improve that to the extent possible. Make it more functional, easy and more accessible,” he said.

In an interaction with the media at his residence, he said that if the government wants to introduce the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) bill again, it is their prerogative. He went on to say that vacancies will be filled as per established norms.

Responding to Union law minister Kiren Rijiju’s comment criticising the collegium system as opaque and unaccountable, he said, “That is his personal opinion... If there is a need to improvise the present system, then there is a need for dialogue.”

Regarding the extraordinary special sitting held by the Supreme Court on Saturday to hear the Maharashtra government’s appeal against the discharge of Professor G N Saibaba and five others in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case, he said there was nothing unusual about it. All he did was to act on information from the registry to set up the special bench after consulting many judges and finding out who were available that day. They were not told about the case, he added.

Clearing the air on the acquittal of all convicts in the 2012 Chhawala gang-rape case in Delhi, Justice Lalit said, “Unless and until guilt is completely established, circumstantial evidence case theory isn’t to be accepted. There were actually no circumstances that could point in that direction conclusively. The law is that the chain must get complete...the benefit of the doubt must flow in that direction. We did not find material good enough to sustain the conviction.”

Okay with retirement 
On tenure of SC judges and their retirement age, he said, “In US & Canada very limited number of matters reach the SC. Here the situation is completely different. In a country where the talent is enormous, it’s better that judges retire so that new judges could come in.”

Deprecating criticism of judges on social media, Justice Lalit said there is need for deference or temperament. “Immediate comments on the social media is wrong. It should be within a limit.”

On entry of women into judiciary, the judge said, “You must give preference to ladies so that there is adequate reference across the board.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CJI UU Lalit Chief Justice of India
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp