Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Amritsar days after tremors were felt in Delhi

The tremors were felt at around 3:42 am across Punjab's Amritsar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, informed National Center for Seismology.

By ANI

AMRITSAR: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was felt across Punjab's Amritsar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at around 3:42 AM.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab."

Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR. The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it had said.

