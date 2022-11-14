Home Nation

Gujarat polls: 'Don't waste your votes, Congress' share will go below 13 per cent', says Kejriwal

"If someone is a hardcore voter of Congress, then they should not waste his vote by giving his vote to Congress," said Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: On the last day of filing the nomination form for the first phase election, the National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Gujarat on Monday. 

Addressing the media at the Ahmedabad airport, Arvind Kejriwal said, "As the Gujarat elections are approaching, we have seen that the Congress has collapsed."

Kejriwal said that they were only two types of others. One hated Congress and voted for BJP and the other hated BJP and voted for Congress.

"But today all who elected Congress are opting for AAP and those who have been agitated by 27 years of misgovernance by the BJP are also ready to vote for AAP," said Kejriwal

Kejriwal said, "I guess this time in the Gujarat assembly elections, the vote share of Congress will go below 13 per cent and they will get four or five seats. I want to request the people of Gujarat that in this election, there is a direct contest between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP. Even now if someone is a hardcore voter of Congress, then they should not waste his vote by giving his vote to Congress."

Earlier in the afternoon, AAP's Legal Cell filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of the State regarding the display of photographs of the Prime Minister in the Central and State Government offices in Gujarat. The complaint stated that the Model Code of Conduct for elections is being violated.

The complaint stated that the photographs of a star campaigner of a political party in government offices may have an impact on the elections and therefore in the interest of free and fair elections in the state. 

