Home Nation

India reports 547 new COVID-19 cases; active caseload now 9,468

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Published: 14th November 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing PPE kits attend Covid-19 patients. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India reported a single-day rise of 547 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 8, 2020, taking the tally of the infection in the country to 4,46,66,924, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The count of active cases has fallen below 10,000 for the first time since April 2020, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,30,532 with one fatality being reported from Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 540 COVID-19 cases were reported on April 8, 2020.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The count of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 9,468.

A decrease of 2,839 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,26,924, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it added.

According to the ministry's website, 219.80 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 pandemic Covid cases India vaccine
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp