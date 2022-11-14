NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: NCP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday said he has decided to resign as member of the Legislative Assembly over "fake" cases registered against him by police.

As a local MLA, Jitendra Awhad was present for the inauguration of the newly constructed Mumbra-Shilphata Y-Junction flyover in Thane while manoeuvring the space to get out from the crowd that was surrounding CM Eknath Shinde's vehicle, Awhad in the video seen asking a woman why she has come in such a huge crowd and pulled her hand.

However, the woman who is a local BJP worker later met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and lodged police complaints against Awhad alleging he deliberately pushed her and tried to molest her. She said Awhad should have asked politely but he rudely and intentionally pushed her.

Interestingly, the same woman had a verbal dispute with Awhad and his party workers during Chhat Pooja.

The Mumbra police in neighbouring Thane district registered a case after midnight on Monday against Awhad under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) following a complaint by a woman.

A day after getting bail, former NCP minister Jitendra Awhad was again booked for molesting and forcefully outraging the modesty of a woman in Thane.

The complainant alleged that the NCP leader pushed her while making way for himself during the dispersal of a crowd after an event of the chief minister in Mumbra on Sunday evening, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

Awhad, the MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa seat in Thane, was arrested on Friday after he and his supporters stopped a show of "Har Har Mahadev" at a multiplex inside a mall in Thane city, alleging the film distorted the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

An FIR was registered over the incident at Vartak Nagar police station in Thane under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Awhad was granted bail by a court on Saturday in that case.

The NCP leader in a tweet on Monday said, "Police lodged two fake complaints against me including on charges under IPC 354. I am taking the decision to resign as MLA. I will fight against such police atrocity against me. I cannot see the murder of democracy with my eyes," he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, "Maharashtra Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) has demonstrated that there will be legal implications if a common citizen faces any kind of oppression, harassment or assault." He was responding to queries by reporters on the NCP claims that Fadnavis had a role behind police complaints against Awhad.

"It's like a thief blaming the cops as they foiled his plans," Shelar said.

"Awhad's plan to resign has nothing to do with the allegations made against him. If he wishes to resign, let it be. We (BJP) will win that seat too," the Mumbai BJP chief said.

"The Constitution has given rights to people to defend themselves. He (Awhad) should use his rights instead of indulging in such gimmicks", Shelar said.

Opposition and activists cried foul after seeing the video where molestation charges are levelled and said that the incumbent government through the police is trying to frame Jitendra Awhad who is committed to secular ideology and a major challenge to Eknath Shinde in his home district Thane itself.

Social activist Anjali Damani also defended Jitendra Awhad. She said she personally saw this particular video clip several times where she did not find Jitendra Awhad intentionally pushing the lady.

“I had fought against the NCP leader several times, but this is not the method to silence him. Actions should be taken against the police officer who wrongly used section 354 against Jitendra Awhad. The action against Awhad has been taken with political intention,” Ms Damania said.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that if someone has done wrong then the law should punish him or her, but the clip clearly shows that Awhad has not done anything.

“Shinde-Fadnavis government should not carry out vendetta politics against their political rival. They can reply through their work, but not by cowardice attack by using someone. The Chief Minister and Home Minister should intervene and rescind the case that was filed against Jitendra Awhad. This is a wrong precedent. No one will remain in power permanently, power comes and goes and the incumbent government should remember,” Pawar said.

Earlier, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was granted bail on Saturday in connection with a case in which he is accused of disrupting the screening of a Marathi film. The MLA and his supporters created a ruckus on Monday during the screening of the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' for fictionalising and wrongly portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The NCP leader alleged that the movie distorts Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji's history.

(With inputs from PTI)

