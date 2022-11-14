Home Nation

NHAI asks field units to free highways of dhabas, vendors

The authority swung into action after the ministry was apprised about the encroachment on national highways by dhabas and vegetable sellers at the approaches to major bridges in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 14th November 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

dhaba-roadside

Representational image. (Express)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of encroachment on national highways particularly by dhaba owners and street vendors across states, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked its field units to undertake periodical drives to remove squatters. The agency has also requested the concerned authorities to adequately sensitise people and stakeholders to prevent unauthorised occupation of its land.

Referring to potential hazards posed by the encroachers, the NHAI has recently sent a note to all road development agencies including National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, chief secretaries and secretaries of the public work department of states and union territories. In the letter, the authority had admitted that encroachment existed on the land belonging to the authority.

The authority swung into action after the ministry was apprised about the encroachment on national highways by dhabas and vegetable sellers at the approaches to major bridges in Chhattisgarh. “Encroachment of NH land whether of permanent nature or of a temporary nature is a matter of grave concern for traffic management and operations and future up-gradation of projects. The Control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act, 2002 has empowered the NH officers to take action against encroachments,” read the note.

Drive to remove squatters

  • NHAI units to undertake periodical drives to remove squatters
  • Concerned authorities to adequately sensitise people and stakeholders to prevent unauthorised occupation of its land
  • Total length of NH (including expressways) in the country is approximately 140 lakh km
  • Highways or expressways constitute only about 1.7% of the length of all roads
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI National Highways Authority of India encroachment
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp