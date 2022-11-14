NHAI asks field units to free highways of dhabas, vendors

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of encroachment on national highways particularly by dhaba owners and street vendors across states, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked its field units to undertake periodical drives to remove squatters. The agency has also requested the concerned authorities to adequately sensitise people and stakeholders to prevent unauthorised occupation of its land.

Referring to potential hazards posed by the encroachers, the NHAI has recently sent a note to all road development agencies including National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, chief secretaries and secretaries of the public work department of states and union territories. In the letter, the authority had admitted that encroachment existed on the land belonging to the authority.

The authority swung into action after the ministry was apprised about the encroachment on national highways by dhabas and vegetable sellers at the approaches to major bridges in Chhattisgarh. “Encroachment of NH land whether of permanent nature or of a temporary nature is a matter of grave concern for traffic management and operations and future up-gradation of projects. The Control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act, 2002 has empowered the NH officers to take action against encroachments,” read the note.

Drive to remove squatters

NHAI units to undertake periodical drives to remove squatters

Concerned authorities to adequately sensitise people and stakeholders to prevent unauthorised occupation of its land

Total length of NH (including expressways) in the country is approximately 140 lakh km

Highways or expressways constitute only about 1.7% of the length of all roads

