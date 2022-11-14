Home Nation

Punjab bans public display of firearms, songs promoting guns

In the past, a few Punjabi singers have been accused of promoting gun culture and glorifying violence through their music videos.

Gun Firing

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Under fire from opposition parties over the law and order issue, the Punjab government on Sunday took various measures, including imposing a ban on songs promoting gun culture and violence and public display of firearms.

The state government also ordered a review of arm licenses within the next three months. A decision has been taken to discourage the use of arms in the state for maintaining peace and law and order situation. A detailed letter has been issued by Principal Secretary (Home) to Punjab Director General of Police,

Police Commissioners, District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police asking them to review all the existing arm licenses in the state. It has also been directed that if any license had been issued to anti-social elements, in the past, then it must be cancelled immediately.

Similarly, it has also been ordered that no new license should be issued generally in the coming three months adding that license should be issued only where it is genuinely required.

It has been directed that a complete ban should be imposed on the songs eulogising gun culture.

Likewise ban must be imposed on carrying and display of weapons in public gatherings, religious places, weddings, parties and other.

In the same manner, the officers have been directed to organise special and surprise checking in the areas under their respective jurisdiction. The officers have been directed that no one should be spared who is invoiced in hate speeches aimed at disrupting the peace and tranquillity.

