Three govt officials dead as vehicle plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

The vehicle was carrying a team of the Roads and Building department when it met with the accident near Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway around 10.45 am.

Published: 14th November 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHADERWAH/JAMMU: Three officials died and one more was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, police said.

The vehicle was carrying a team of the Roads and Building department when it met with the accident near Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway around 10.45 am, local Station House Officer Bhuvinder Kotwal said.

He said the vehicle rolled down 200 metres into the gorge, resulting in the death of Executive Engineer Rafiq Shah of Poonch, Assistant Executive Engineering Kamal Kishore Sharma of Udhampur and driver Mohd Hafeez of Doda.

Superintending Engineer Suresh Kumar was critically injured in the accident and was shifted to a hospital, the SHO said.

He said a preliminary investigation suggested that the accident occurred due to low visibility because of foggy conditions and heavy rainfall.

