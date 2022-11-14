Woman given spiked drink, gang-raped by four men in Kolkata bungalow

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Four men, two of them students, were arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman at a birthday party organised in a bungalow in Kolkata’s northern outskirts Rajarhat on Thursday.

The woman filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that she was gang-rapped by four men at the party after spiking her drink and making her barely conscious.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she was invited to the party by her female friend, who was also friends with one of the accused, who had thrown the party at Vedic village on Thursday night. "There were more than 10 people, including women. The four men raped me in turns after spiking my drink," the woman mentioned in the complaint.

"She left the venue on Friday morning after realising that she had been raped the previous night. She immediately filed a complaint on Friday night," said a police officer.

The four accused were arrested and produced in a Barasat court, North 24 Parganas, and sent to police custody for seven days.

"We have collected footage from CCTV cameras installed near the bungalow and the resort’s entry and exit gates. Investigators are examining the footage,’" said Gaurav Sharma, Bidhannagar police commissioner.

